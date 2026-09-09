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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Executive orders

US Supreme court blocks Trump bid to end birthright citizenship
Global Affairs

US Supreme court blocks Trump bid to end birthright citizenship

The legal dispute stemmed from an executive order Trump signed on his first day after returning to the White House for a second term. The order sought to stop automatic citizenship from applying to children whose parents were either living in the country illegally or staying temporarily.

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