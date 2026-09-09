Global Affairs
Trump bans more Canadian imports as trade row escalates
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said the decision to reduce the country’s dependence on the US as its biggest trading partner “will come at a cost”.
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said the decision to reduce the country’s dependence on the US as its biggest trading partner “will come at a cost”.
Under the executive order, the US Department of the Interior has 30 days to update the name in the Geographic Names Information System, the official US repository for domestic geographic names.
The legal dispute stemmed from an executive order Trump signed on his first day after returning to the White House for a second term. The order sought to stop automatic citizenship from applying to children whose parents were either living in the country illegally or staying temporarily.