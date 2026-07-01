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extreme weather

WMO warns strong El Niño could develop from mid-2026
Global Affairs

WMO warns strong El Niño could develop from mid-2026

The World Meteorological Organization says rising sea-surface temperatures in the Equatorial Pacific signal a possible El Niño onset between May and July 2026. Forecasts also point to above-normal temperatures in many regions, with rainfall impacts varying.

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