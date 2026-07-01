UN calls for urgent action as climate threats to transport infrastructure increase
The report urges governments to strengthen climate adaptation to reduce economic losses and safeguard critical transport infrastructure from future climate shocks
The report urges governments to strengthen climate adaptation to reduce economic losses and safeguard critical transport infrastructure from future climate shocks
The State of the Climate in Africa 2025 report released on June 18,2026 says floods were the most frequently reported hazard, accounting for more than half of all recorded extreme weather events. The impacts were felt across multiple sectors, including agriculture, water resources, health, infrastructure and livelihoods.
The World Meteorological Organization warns El Niño conditions are likely to develop between June and August 2026, with forecasts suggesting persistence into November. It urges governments to strengthen preparedness and early warning systems.
The World Meteorological Organization says rising sea-surface temperatures in the Equatorial Pacific signal a possible El Niño onset between May and July 2026. Forecasts also point to above-normal temperatures in many regions, with rainfall impacts varying.
The ban will not affect essential workers or New Yorkers needing to travel due to emergencies, according to Mamdani.