Sports
Eze’s special day lights up north London
The England international produced his first senior hat-trick, the first in a north London derby since 1978, and did so with the kind of swagger that will be replayed for years.
The England international produced his first senior hat-trick, the first in a north London derby since 1978, and did so with the kind of swagger that will be replayed for years.
The Gunners agreed a deal worth £60m, including £8m in add-ons, for the 27-year-old to become their seventh summer signing.