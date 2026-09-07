Global Affairs
5 dead, 5 injured after Amazon cargo aircraft overruns runway in Miami
Five others were injured in the crash, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Chief Raied “Ray” Jadallah said during a news conference Sunday evening.
Five others were injured in the crash, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Chief Raied “Ray” Jadallah said during a news conference Sunday evening.
The flight, arriving from Montreal, struck a Port Authority fire truck while landing on runway 4. Emergency personnel attended the scene as the airport experienced flight disruptions and closures.
The extent of their injuries is not known, a source briefed on the incident told CNN.
This fatal crash has reignited public scrutiny and political debate over the safety of helicopter tours in densely populated urban environments