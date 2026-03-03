Ruto pledges support to families of Nandi helicopter crash victims
President Ruto called on Kenyans to unite in prayer and solidarity during this period of mourning.
President Ruto called on Kenyans to unite in prayer and solidarity during this period of mourning.
An October assessment by the National Drought Management Authority placed the county under IPC Phase 3, which reflects a crisis state of food insecurity. The report also warned that the October–December short rains would likely be below average, raising the risk of even more families falling into severe hunger. The forecast points to rising needs for older persons, people living with disabilities, and young children.
Research by MWARP indicates that 84 per cent of Kenyan youth have tried betting, with about one-third engaging daily. This amounts to daily losses of roughly Sh242 million, funds that could instead pay for rent, school fees, or daily household needs.
The petitioners want the Ministry of Education and other agencies compelled to release the official investigation report within 30 days.