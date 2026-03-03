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Radio Generation Kenya

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Mandera steps up aid as drought crisis deepens
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Mandera steps up aid as drought crisis deepens

An October assessment by the National Drought Management Authority placed the county under IPC Phase 3, which reflects a crisis state of food insecurity. The report also warned that the October–December short rains would likely be below average, raising the risk of even more families falling into severe hunger. The forecast points to rising needs for older persons, people living with disabilities, and young children.

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