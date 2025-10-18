RAILA'S FAREWELL

Odinga was born on 7 January 1945 in Maseno, Kisumu County, and studied mechanical engineering in East Germany, where he earned a master’s degree in 1970. He was married to Ida Odinga, and together they raised four children, the late Fidel, Rosemary, Raila Junior, and Winnie. He once said Fidel’s name was inspired by Cuban leader Fidel Castro, whom he admired for standing up to the United States during the Vietnam War.