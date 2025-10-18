Governor Orengo: I never imagined a day without Jakom (Raila)
Orengo said he never imagined a time would come when the country would bid farewell to a man who dedicated his life to justice, freedom, and the fight for democracy.
Orengo said he never imagined a time would come when the country would bid farewell to a man who dedicated his life to justice, freedom, and the fight for democracy.
Nairobi’s head of traffic operations, Joseph Chirchir, announced road closures around the stadium to control movement and advised motorists to use alternative routes through Bunyala Road to access the city centre.
Kalonzo had been in the UK for a ten-day official visit that began on October 8, following his party’s decision earlier this month to endorse him as their presidential flagbearer ahead of the 2027 elections. His trip included meetings with policy leaders, international partners, and members of the Kenyan community abroad.
Odinga was born on 7 January 1945 in Maseno, Kisumu County, and studied mechanical engineering in East Germany, where he earned a master’s degree in 1970. He was married to Ida Odinga, and together they raised four children, the late Fidel, Rosemary, Raila Junior, and Winnie. He once said Fidel’s name was inspired by Cuban leader Fidel Castro, whom he admired for standing up to the United States during the Vietnam War.
The event at Taifa Hall will include performances, tributes, and exhibitions of his work, and is open to the public.