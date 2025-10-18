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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

farewell

Wiper boss cancels foreign trip to attend Raila’s funeral
RAILA'S FAREWELL

Wiper boss cancels foreign trip to attend Raila’s funeral

Kalonzo had been in the UK for a ten-day official visit that began on October 8, following his party’s decision earlier this month to endorse him as their presidential flagbearer ahead of the 2027 elections. His trip included meetings with policy leaders, international partners, and members of the Kenyan community abroad.

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Kenya bids farewell to Raila Odinga, a political fighter who never stopped believing
RAILA'S FAREWELL

Kenya bids farewell to Raila Odinga, a political fighter who never stopped believing

Odinga was born on 7 January 1945 in Maseno, Kisumu County, and studied mechanical engineering in East Germany, where he earned a master’s degree in 1970. He was married to Ida Odinga, and together they raised four children, the late Fidel, Rosemary, Raila Junior, and Winnie. He once said Fidel’s name was inspired by Cuban leader Fidel Castro, whom he admired for standing up to the United States during the Vietnam War.

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