Transfer frenzy heats up as Saudi superpower targets global stars
From blockbuster bids for Mohamed Salah and Vinícius Júnior to a scramble for rising English midfield talent, the market is alive with drama, strategy, and headline-grabbing targets.
From blockbuster bids for Mohamed Salah and Vinícius Júnior to a scramble for rising English midfield talent, the market is alive with drama, strategy, and headline-grabbing targets.
With one Champions League group match left, Arsenal and Bayern are through but most clubs still fight for last-16 spots and play-offs. Here’s how the final matchday shapes the knockout map.
Gabriel Jesus scored twice in a 3-1 win over Inter Milan at San Siro, sealing Arsenal’s place in the Champions League last 16 and marking a major step in his comeback from injury.
A tidal wave of goals, rapid-fire counterattacks and a string of individual masterclasses turned UEFA Champions League 2025/26, group stage matchday three, Tuesday into a pure spectacle. From Parisian goal carnivals to tidy tactical wrecking balls, the continent’s biggest clubs reminded everyone why midweek European nights are must-watch theatre.
Paris Saint-Germain or PSG will face FC Internazionale or Inter in the final.