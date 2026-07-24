Sports
Former KPL veteran coach Abdallah Juma passes on
In a statement, FKF mourned the former coach, extending condolences to his family, friends, former players and everyone whose lives he touched through football.
In a statement, FKF mourned the former coach, extending condolences to his family, friends, former players and everyone whose lives he touched through football.
City Stars, Talanta, Posta Rangers all finished on 35 points, but their goal differences varied, sending City Stars and Talanta down.
"This is a big win for us. No one gave us a chance of beating the defending champions. We played well and scored a fantastic team goal. We are all happy with our effort today, he stated.
Kenya Police have returned to the top of the Kenya Premier League standings following a 3-1 win over Murang'a Seal in Machakos Saturday afternoon.