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Radio Generation Kenya

fees

Government rules out any school fee increase in 2026
Education and Career

Government rules out any school fee increase in 2026

Ogamba also addressed concerns that had emerged last month when some parents and school heads raised questions about possible fee changes under the Competency-Based Curriculum. In November, he dismissed any talk of revised charges, saying the ministry had not altered the rates set earlier.

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