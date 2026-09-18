MPs demand answers over Sh500 million KUCCPS debt
Education Committee chairperson and Tinderet MP Julius Melly questioned why universities were yet to remit the money after receiving learners through the placement process.
Education Committee chairperson and Tinderet MP Julius Melly questioned why universities were yet to remit the money after receiving learners through the placement process.
Ogamba also addressed concerns that had emerged last month when some parents and school heads raised questions about possible fee changes under the Competency-Based Curriculum. In November, he dismissed any talk of revised charges, saying the ministry had not altered the rates set earlier.
Murkomen further announced that the government intends to remove all charges on birth and death certificate issuance to ensure every child born in Kenya can obtain a certificate, regardless of income or location.
Under the proposed regulations, Kenyan citizens aged 70 and above, children under five, and persons with disabilities would enjoy free entry.
Justice Jairus Ngaah granted the Container Freight Station Association of Kenya (CFS) permission to seek legal remedies against the revised charges.
The change, announced during the 2025–26 budget reading, marks the first step in shifting exam-related costs to families considered able to pay, starting with those in non-public schools.