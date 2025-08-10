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Nairobi Hospital denies leadership change, moves to resolve insurer standoff
The clarification comes amid a looming standoff with eight leading insurance companies that have suspended their services at the facility
The clarification comes amid a looming standoff with eight leading insurance companies that have suspended their services at the facility
In a statement released on Friday and signed by board chairperson Bartley Onyambu, the board said Osano, who has been serving in an acting capacity since December 13, will now take over the role permanently.