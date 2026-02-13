Sports
Know your sport: Fencing and its emergence in Kenya
Fencing is emerging from niche clubs into Kenya’s mainstream, fuelled by Olympic exposure and new local programmes. Here’s how the sport works and why its growth is gathering pace.
Fencing is emerging from niche clubs into Kenya’s mainstream, fuelled by Olympic exposure and new local programmes. Here’s how the sport works and why its growth is gathering pace.
Kenya’s youth team won 17 medals at the 4th African Youth Championships in Angola, including four golds, showcasing emerging talent across track, combat, racket and team sports.