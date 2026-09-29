Dangote targets 12m tonnes of fertiliser production by 2029
Dangote said the decision to increase production was driven by the need for Africa to strengthen its own supply of fertiliser and reduce its reliance on imported farm inputs.
Dangote said the decision to increase production was driven by the need for Africa to strengthen its own supply of fertiliser and reduce its reliance on imported farm inputs.
The National Assembly Trade Committee has called for tougher safeguards against uncontrolled sugar imports, saying the measures are needed to protect local sugar producers and farmers who depend on the industry.
Addressing more than 30,000 grassroots leaders from Embu County in Manyatta Constituency, the Deputy President said he was prepared to face residents and explain the Government’s record in agriculture, education, roads, health and other programmes affecting ordinary citizens.
According to the DCI, detectives arrested Joshua Ngetich, the owner of the homestead where the suspected illegal fertiliser operation was being conducted, alongside Lameck Odhiambo. However, four other suspects managed to escape into a nearby maize plantation and are currently being pursued.
The initiative, implemented through the Department of Agriculture, Trade, Industrialization and Cooperative Development, has seen 9,917 bags of agricultural lime, each weighing 50 kilograms, distributed to coffee growers across the county
The World Trade Organisation has identified Kenya among 18 economies that face the greatest risk from disruptions affecting nitrogenous fertiliser supplies passing through the Gulf region.
According to the World Bank’s October 2025 Commodity Markets Outlook, fertiliser prices have climbed by roughly 19 to 21 percent compared to the same period last year. Unlike energy, metals and food commodities that are showing signs of easing, fertiliser costs continue to move upward, creating a worrying gap for food-producing nations that rely heavily on imports.
The inquiry had centred on claims that forged documents allowed untaxed goods such as rice, edible oil, powdered milk and substandard fertilisers to enter the country, but investigators found no evidence linking KEBS to the revenue loss.