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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

fertiliser

Global fertiliser spike threatens to lift Kenya’s food bills
Business

Global fertiliser spike threatens to lift Kenya’s food bills

According to the World Bank’s October 2025 Commodity Markets Outlook, fertiliser prices have climbed by roughly 19 to 21 percent compared to the same period last year. Unlike energy, metals and food commodities that are showing signs of easing, fertiliser costs continue to move upward, creating a worrying gap for food-producing nations that rely heavily on imports.

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