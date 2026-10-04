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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

FichuaKwaDCI

DCI seeks public help to track suspect in Kirinyaga rape and murder case
Crime

DCI seeks public help to track suspect in Kirinyaga rape and murder case

Investigators said the suspect is believed to have carried out the crime on March 12, 2026, and hails from Ngushui Village in Murinduko Location, Mwea Constituency. The DCI confirmed that multiple leads are being pursued in a bid to apprehend him and stressed that public cooperation is crucial in bringing him to justice.

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