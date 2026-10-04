Two arrested in Narok over alleged impersonation, fraud scheme
According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the two are accused of using the impersonation to con unsuspecting members of the public out of their “hard-earned money”.
According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the two are accused of using the impersonation to con unsuspecting members of the public out of their “hard-earned money”.
The development came after images and video circulated widely on social media on Friday, appearing to show several people gathered around vehicles on the Expressway. The footage prompted claims that a group of criminals had stopped and robbed motorists in broad daylight
The NPS said the operation was part of continued efforts to identify and dismantle illegal brewing dens, which pose health and security risks to members of the public
The operation was carried out after detectives acted on intelligence reports and mounted surveillance along the busy highway at Taru, a key transit point connecting the coastal region to Nairobi and other parts of the country.
According to investigators, the suspect allegedly hired a Toyota Fielder, registration number KDQ 085R, in Malindi before turning it into what police described as a getaway vehicle used in criminal activities.
Investigators said the suspect is believed to have carried out the crime on March 12, 2026, and hails from Ngushui Village in Murinduko Location, Mwea Constituency. The DCI confirmed that multiple leads are being pursued in a bid to apprehend him and stressed that public cooperation is crucial in bringing him to justice.