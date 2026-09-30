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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

financial regulation

MPs seek new powers for CoB to track billions in state funds
News

MPs seek new powers for CoB to track billions in state funds

The National Assembly Committee on Constitutional Implementation Oversight says the current legal framework has left a large amount of public money outside the direct reach of the Controller of Budget, with 75 funds and levies at the national level and several others at the county level operating as potential blind spots.

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Stima Sacco boss flags Takaful gap in livestock financing
Business

Stima Sacco boss flags Takaful gap in livestock financing

Speaking at the Islamic Finance Forum and Dialogue 2026 in Nairobi on Thursday, Hassan said regulators and industry players should work together to develop a framework that supports Islamic finance across banks, Saccos and other financial institutions, while also improving financial literacy among communities unfamiliar with the products.

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KRA Chair: Kenya needs stronger laws to support Islamic finance
Business

KRA Chair: Kenya needs stronger laws to support Islamic finance

Speaking at the Islamic Finance Forum and Dialogue Conference 2026 on Thursday, Muriithi said the Income Tax Act and the Value Added Tax Act already recognise Islamic finance arrangements, while the Public Finance Management Act recognises Sukuk as a form of government security.

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Islamic finance gains ground in Africa as Kenya prepares for Shariah-compliant finance forum
Business

Islamic finance gains ground in Africa as Kenya prepares for Shariah-compliant finance forum

The latest industry projections point to continued expansion, with the 2025 Islamic Finance Development Report estimating total Islamic finance assets at about Sh557.28 trillion in 2024 and projecting further growth towards 2029. The report also notes that Islamic banking is expanding in sub-Saharan Africa, with Islamic banks and banking windows operating across numerous markets

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Sasra: Nearly 9 in 10 sacco members have savings below Sh50,000
Business

Sasra: Nearly 9 in 10 sacco members have savings below Sh50,000

According to Sasra, regulated Saccos were managing 18.95 million deposit accounts worth a combined Sh832.8 billion as of December 2025. Of these accounts, 16.88 million held less than Sh50,000. Together, they accounted for Sh45 billion, representing just 5.36 per cent of the total deposits held within the regulated Sacco sector.

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Bill moves to strip Senate role in approval of CBK deputy governors
Business

Bill moves to strip Senate role in approval of CBK deputy governors

At the moment, the President nominates the deputy governors of the Central Bank of Kenya and forwards the names to both the Senate and the National Assembly under the framework of the Parliament. The two Houses then carry out joint approval hearings and later prepare a joint report that is debated in both chambers.

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