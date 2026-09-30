CBK licenses 29 more digital lenders as regulated providers hit 281
The new licences were issued under Section 59(2) of the Central Bank of Kenya Act, following the approval of 25 digital credit providers announced by CBK in July.
The new licences were issued under Section 59(2) of the Central Bank of Kenya Act, following the approval of 25 digital credit providers announced by CBK in July.
The National Assembly Committee on Constitutional Implementation Oversight says the current legal framework has left a large amount of public money outside the direct reach of the Controller of Budget, with 75 funds and levies at the national level and several others at the county level operating as potential blind spots.
Speaking at the “Africa We Build” high-level roundtable in New York on September 21, 2026, Ruto said Africa’s challenge was no longer a shortage of capital, but the rules determining where the money can be invested.
The County Governments Retirement Scheme Bill, 2026, proposes a new retirement arrangement for eligible county state officers, public officers and employees.
Insurance services are guided by 25 insurance core principles, but regulators have been using different methods to determine whether companies meet the required standards in their respective markets.
CMA published the names of all 15 platforms in its notice and advised Kenyans to check the full list through its official website and verified social media accounts before putting their money into investment schemes.
Speaking at the Islamic Finance Forum and Dialogue 2026 in Nairobi on Thursday, Hassan said regulators and industry players should work together to develop a framework that supports Islamic finance across banks, Saccos and other financial institutions, while also improving financial literacy among communities unfamiliar with the products.
Speaking at the Islamic Finance Forum and Dialogue Conference 2026 on Thursday, Muriithi said the Income Tax Act and the Value Added Tax Act already recognise Islamic finance arrangements, while the Public Finance Management Act recognises Sukuk as a form of government security.
The latest industry projections point to continued expansion, with the 2025 Islamic Finance Development Report estimating total Islamic finance assets at about Sh557.28 trillion in 2024 and projecting further growth towards 2029. The report also notes that Islamic banking is expanding in sub-Saharan Africa, with Islamic banks and banking windows operating across numerous markets
SASRA reported that the ratio of non-performing loans to gross loans among DT-Saccos increased to 6.56 per cent in June, from 6.42 per cent three months earlier.
Africa Capital Week 2026 is expected to attract policymakers, financial regulators, stock exchanges, investment banks, pension funds and development finance institutions from across Africa and beyond
Under the proposed law, a borrower who defaults on a Sh10,000 loan would not be expected to pay more than Sh10,000 in interest, preventing unpaid loans from growing into overwhelming debts.
The Sacco Societies (Amendment) Bill, 2025, now before the National Assembly, proposes far-reaching changes to the way saccos are regulated. One of its key proposals is to allow members to claim protected deposits from the Deposit Guarantee Fund once a sacco's licence or authorisation has been revoked.
Speaking on Radio Generation on Thursday , Marube said misinformation circulating on social media about the proposed Sacco Societies (Amendment) Bill has caused unnecessary anxiety among millions of cooperative members.
According to Sasra, regulated Saccos were managing 18.95 million deposit accounts worth a combined Sh832.8 billion as of December 2025. Of these accounts, 16.88 million held less than Sh50,000. Together, they accounted for Sh45 billion, representing just 5.36 per cent of the total deposits held within the regulated Sacco sector.
The engagement provided an opportunity for the institutions to align priorities and strengthen cooperation as Kenya works to address outstanding technical and operational deficiencies identified under the FATF review process
At the moment, the President nominates the deputy governors of the Central Bank of Kenya and forwards the names to both the Senate and the National Assembly under the framework of the Parliament. The two Houses then carry out joint approval hearings and later prepare a joint report that is debated in both chambers.
Kiptoo said that although Kenya has made commendable progress since its placement on the Grey List in June 2024, the country must now shift focus from “merely demonstrating progress to achieving significant progress.”