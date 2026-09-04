Politics
UDA spending hits Sh1.26bn as 2027 election activities gather pace
The figure marks a sharp increase from the Sh685 million spent in the previous financial year, representing an additional Sh574 million in expenses
The figure marks a sharp increase from the Sh685 million spent in the previous financial year, representing an additional Sh574 million in expenses
MPs cleared REREC after it corrected financial statement anomalies identified by the Auditor-General. The committee also directed the Auditor-General to scrutinise Kenya Power’s role in delays in connecting customers for completed electricity projects.