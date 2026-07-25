North-Eastern
Murkomen extends Marsabit security declaration by 30 days
The extension means security agencies will continue carrying out enhanced operations across the listed areas as authorities respond to ongoing security concerns.
The extension means security agencies will continue carrying out enhanced operations across the listed areas as authorities respond to ongoing security concerns.
NPS officials said on Monday that sustained patrols, community engagement and amnesty appeals are encouraging residents to hand over illicit weapons, contributing to broader efforts to curb crime and banditry that have long plagued northern and Rift Valley regions.