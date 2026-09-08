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Who Was Hafidh Ameir Hassan, Tanzania’s First Gentleman?
Ameir died on Monday, September 7, 2026, at about 8am at Emilio Mzena Memorial Hospital in Zanzibar, where he was receiving treatment for a heart condition.
Ameir died on Monday, September 7, 2026, at about 8am at Emilio Mzena Memorial Hospital in Zanzibar, where he was receiving treatment for a heart condition.
Hassan died at around 8 am on Monday, September 7, 2026, at Emilio Mzena Memorial Hospital, where he had been undergoing treatment, according to Vice President Deogratius Ndejembi