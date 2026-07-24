Sports
Bitok affirms Kenya's readiness for Nations Championship, Malkia Strikers' title defence
The championship will also serve as a qualifier for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games and the 2027 FIVB Women's Volleyball World Championship.
The championship will also serve as a qualifier for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games and the 2027 FIVB Women's Volleyball World Championship.
The 2026 CAVB Zone V Club Championship in Kenya has been postponed after the Kenya Volleyball Federation failed to host, forcing officials to seek a new venue while keeping other zonal events unchanged.