Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) announces full resumption of normal flight operations
The authority urged passengers whose travel plans had been affected to remain in contact with their respective airlines for the latest flight information.
The authority urged passengers whose travel plans had been affected to remain in contact with their respective airlines for the latest flight information.
In a customer update issued on Monday, the national carrier said the incident occurred at around 19:50 hrs while the aircraft was en route to the United States.
Kenya Civil Aviation Authority says flights and aviation services remain normal despite a seven-day strike notice by the Kenya Aviation Workers Union, as talks continue to resolve labour disputes.
According to Bedford, the cutbacks will be phased in gradually, starting with 4 percent of domestic flights being grounded on Friday, 5 percent on Saturday, and 6 percent on Sunday—before reaching the full 10 percent next week. The FAA said the list of affected airports, all major high-traffic hubs, will be released on Thursday.