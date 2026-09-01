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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

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Flight operations

US to slash flights at 40 major airports as shutdown crisis deepens
Global Affairs

US to slash flights at 40 major airports as shutdown crisis deepens

According to Bedford, the cutbacks will be phased in gradually, starting with 4 percent of domestic flights being grounded on Friday, 5 percent on Saturday, and 6 percent on Sunday—before reaching the full 10 percent next week. The FAA said the list of affected airports, all major high-traffic hubs, will be released on Thursday.

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