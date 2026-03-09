Nairobi
Flooding crisis: Sakaja defends response efforts as death toll rises
Governor Sakaja said perennial flooding has long been a problem and is not unique to his administration.
Governor Sakaja said perennial flooding has long been a problem and is not unique to his administration.
Chief Officer for Environment Geoffrey Mosiria said the persistent habit of throwing garbage from vehicles and along road reserves, as well as the use of unauthorised waste collectors, is at the heart of the garbage problem that is contributing to flooding during rains.