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KeNHA starts countrywide clearance of hawkers from footbridges
KeNHA warned that the continued misuse of footbridges has led to preventable accidents and loss of lives, saying the ongoing operation was necessary to address the challenge.
KeNHA warned that the continued misuse of footbridges has led to preventable accidents and loss of lives, saying the ongoing operation was necessary to address the challenge.
The authority explained that vehicles heading towards Mlolongo, Katani, and other nearby destinations will not be able to access the road section during the 24-hour closure