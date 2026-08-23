Today In History
Remembering VP Kijana Wamalwa, 23 years on
Wamalwa, who died on August 23, 2003, aged 58, served as Vice-President for only six months after being appointed to the position by then President-elect Mwai Kibaki in December 2002.
Wamalwa, who died on August 23, 2003, aged 58, served as Vice-President for only six months after being appointed to the position by then President-elect Mwai Kibaki in December 2002.
A Ford spokesperson told CBS MoneyWatch that it is not aware of any accidents or injuries related to this issue
The recall affects various models from the 2021 to 2024 model years, including the Bronco, F-150.
'The car Infront is always a Toyota' is a monicker that the Japanese Car manufacturer has proudly displayed on its billboards in the African continent and around the world.