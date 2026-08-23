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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

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Remembering VP Kijana Wamalwa, 23 years on
Today In History

Remembering VP Kijana Wamalwa, 23 years on

Wamalwa, who died on August 23, 2003, aged 58, served as Vice-President for only six months after being appointed to the position by then President-elect Mwai Kibaki in December 2002.

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