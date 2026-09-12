Ruto puts jobs, economic recovery at heart of government record
The President said the government had succeeded in stabilising the economy, citing a reduction in inflation and interest rates as some of the changes made since taking office.
The President said the government had succeeded in stabilising the economy, citing a reduction in inflation and interest rates as some of the changes made since taking office.
Speaking during the launch of the National Beyond 2030 Conversation on Wednesday, Kindiki said Kenya’s foreign exchange reserves had risen to $15.1 billion, the highest level in the country’s history, while inflation had moderated from 9.6 per cent to below six per cent.
The President said the country's foreign exchange reserves had also recorded strong growth, rising from $5.7 billion, which he said was enough to cover about two and a half months of imports, to $15.3 billion, representing six and a half months of import cover.
On healthcare, Ojwang described the rollout of the government’s universal health coverage programme as a bold move, following the repeal of old health laws and the introduction of four new legislative measures.