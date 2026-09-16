News
Murkomen: No suspect arrested in Talanta Stadium worker’s death as probe continues
According to Murkomen, the pathologist concluded that the cause of death was consistent with drowning, although decomposition had limited the examination.
According to Murkomen, the pathologist concluded that the cause of death was consistent with drowning, although decomposition had limited the examination.
According to the DCI, Rose was formerly married to Mutiso's husband before the marriage ended in 2001. The two had four children together, among them Chris, who is the deceased's stepson through the earlier marriage.