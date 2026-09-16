Nairobi
Karura Forest: Kenya Forest Service disputes Muthaiga Golf Club land ownership claim
The Service said the legal framework governing the club's occupation changed following the enactment of the Forest Conservation and Management Act, 2007.
The Service said the legal framework governing the club's occupation changed following the enactment of the Forest Conservation and Management Act, 2007.
The forest agency said the destruction appeared to have been deliberately instigated by a few individuals in an attempt to incite members of the local community
The ruling marks the third conservatory order issued in relation to the disputed project, which has attracted opposition from activists, residents and environmental lobby groups concerned about the future of the forest.