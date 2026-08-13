Western
KFS probes overnight felling of 350 young trees at Saboti forest
The forest agency said the destruction appeared to have been deliberately instigated by a few individuals in an attempt to incite members of the local community
The forest agency said the destruction appeared to have been deliberately instigated by a few individuals in an attempt to incite members of the local community
The senator questioned how any plans to interfere with Kakamega Forest could be considered, saying forests should be preserved instead of being opened up for development.