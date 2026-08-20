Verstappen extends F1 contract with Red Bull to 2030
Verstappen, already considered one of F1’s all-time greats at the age of 28, has yet to win a race this season.
Verstappen, already considered one of F1’s all-time greats at the age of 28, has yet to win a race this season.
Tiny Bahrain, a short hop over the Gulf sea from Iran, has been targeted with frequent attacks that have hit buildings and a refinery, as well as its large US military base.
The seven-time world champion said he had been "fighting in the background" for the past six or seven years, asking the sport's bosses "why are we not in Africa?".
Lando Norris arrives at the last round with the slimmest of cushions, a lead that looks more like a warning than a comfort.
Experience and class shone through in Verstappen's sumptuous controlled drive to victory at the Circuit of the Americas, but it was built on a strong and fast car and slick teamwork that confirmed Red Bull are the team to beat.
Piastri has seen his once luxurious lead of more than 100 points ahead of rampant third-placed four time champion Max Verstappen of Red Bull cut to just 40 after the Dutch driver's Texas triumph on Sunday.
The 28-year-old Dutchman has now collected 119 points from a possible 135 over the last five Grand Prix weekends – a run that has also coincided with improvements in form from both Mercedes and Ferrari.
Norris trailed Piastri by 25 points before the race, and narrowed that lead by only three points after he finished third behind winner George Russell's Mercedes and Verstappen, with Piastri just behind in fourth.
The Red Bull driver is targeting a third consecutive grand prix win on Sunday and first ever in Singapore – and is now just 44 points behind second-placed Norris after wins in Monza and Baku.
The FIA's ruling, triggered because temperatures are predicted to exceed 31C amid high humidity in the tropical environment, means drivers could be using cooling vests during the race.
Verstappen remains very much a long shot but has cut the gap to 69 points in the space of two races with seven rounds remaining – 25 of them gained on Sunday after Piastri crashed out on the opening lap. Including three Saturday sprint races, there are 199 points still to be won.
McLaren's championship rivals Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris will start seventh and ninth, the Australian after crashing in the final part of qualifying and Norris failing to produce a good final lap.
The 25-year-old Briton, who trails by 31 points in the drivers' title race, clocked a best lap in one minute and 42.704 to top the times, beating his 24-year-old Australian rival by 0.310 seconds.
"Over the past 30 months, we’ve laid strong foundations, and now we must build on them with consistency and determination. We know what’s expected, and we’re all fully committed to meeting those expectations and taking the next step forward together."
Verstappen sits in third place in the F1 standings and far enough ahead of fourth-place George Russell (28 points) that he cannot be caught in Hungary.
Qualifying takes place from around 6 PM Kenyan time live from the Red Bull Ring in Salzburg.
Ferrari's Charles Leclerc sat out the later session after crashing in the first, leaving mechanics plenty of work to repair the car.
There will have two races in Spain next season with Madrid's new street circuit making its debut in September and Italy's Imola dropping off the 24-round calendar, F1 and the governing FIA announced on Tuesday.
Piastri's fifth win of the season moves him into a 10-point lead over Norris in the championship.
The 27-year-old Dutchman is 25 points adrift of championship leader Oscar Piastri and 22 behind his McLaren teammate Lando Norris.
Norris' victory cut Piastri's lead at the head of the championship to three points, with Verstappen a further 22 behind in third.
Piastri won the Miami Grand Prix on Sunday, as McLaren secured a dominant one-two finish.
Piastri benefited from a penalty for Red Bull's Verstappen to take control of the race and secure his second win in a week.
He admitted that the fact that he doesn't possess the best car on the circuit is a concern for him.
The Saudis already have a footing in Motorsport and other Middle Eastern countries already have interests in F1.
Formula One has cracked down on bad language in press conferences under the leadership of Emirati Mohammed Ben Sulayem.
On some days it is crazy to imagine that Ferrari have not won a Formula 1 driver's title since 2007 when Kimi Raikonnen delivered the winner's circle to Monza.