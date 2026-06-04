Nairobi
Four killed, 15 injured as Matatu overturns on Enterprise Road
Witnesses at the scene said the matatu lost control before rolling onto its side, leaving several passengers injured while others died on the spot.
Witnesses at the scene said the matatu lost control before rolling onto its side, leaving several passengers injured while others died on the spot.
MOA on Sunday dismissed reports that the planned industrial action had been called off, insisting that the strike remains in force, reinforcing an earlier stance.