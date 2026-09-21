Global Affairs
German Chancellor Merz vows to stay on as party faces election defeats
In the north-eastern state of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, the party was projected to only just scrape into parliament with its worst-ever election result,
In the north-eastern state of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, the party was projected to only just scrape into parliament with its worst-ever election result,
According to the court, the procedure for determining which EU member state is responsible for processing an asylum request can still be conducted at or near the border.