Sports
Senegal sack coach Pape Thiaw after World Cup exit
The decision comes after the Lions of Teranga were eliminated in the Round of 32, ending Thiaw's tenure after less than two years in charge.
The decision comes after the Lions of Teranga were eliminated in the Round of 32, ending Thiaw's tenure after less than two years in charge.
Speaking on Wednesday from Dakar, the Secretary General of the Senegalese FA, Abdoulaye Seydou Sow, told the public broadcaster Radiodiffusion Télévision Sénégalaise that the ruling was a shame for Africa. He insisted that Senegal would not back down and that the trophy is going nowhere.