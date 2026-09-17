Several feared dead after Eldoret-Turbo Road fuel tanker explosion
The Kenya Red Cross, in a statement, on Thursday said its teams, police and other emergency workers were responding to the incident.
The Kenya Red Cross, in a statement, on Thursday said its teams, police and other emergency workers were responding to the incident.
Authorities implemented traffic management measures, directing motorists to use alternative routes, including Lang’ata Road, and warned the public to avoid the area due to the extreme danger posed by the fuel fire. Residents nearby were advised to remain alert as emergency operations continued.
Abdullahi Baba Ara, head of the Niger state emergency service, confirmed that 52 people with various injuries are receiving treatment at a local hospital. Witnesses said the blaze erupted immediately after the tanker overturned near the Essan and Badeggi communities along the Bida-Agaie road in Katcha Local Government Area.