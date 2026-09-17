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Radio Generation Kenya

fuel tanker

Deadly fuel tanker explosion claims over 40 lives in Niger State
Global Affairs

Deadly fuel tanker explosion claims over 40 lives in Niger State

Abdullahi Baba Ara, head of the Niger state emergency service, confirmed that 52 people with various injuries are receiving treatment at a local hospital. Witnesses said the blaze erupted immediately after the tanker overturned near the Essan and Badeggi communities along the Bida-Agaie road in Katcha Local Government Area.

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