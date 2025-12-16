Sports
January Transfer: Milan eye Gabriel Jesus as Man Utd chase Semenyo
TEAMtalk reports that Manchester United are considering a January swoop for Bournemouth winger Antoine Semenyo, potentially racing ahead of Liverpool and Manchester City.
TEAMtalk reports that Manchester United are considering a January swoop for Bournemouth winger Antoine Semenyo, potentially racing ahead of Liverpool and Manchester City.
22-year-old Šeško has been frequently linked with a move over the past three transfer windows with Mikel Arteta a firm admirer of the Slovenian forward.