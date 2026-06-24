Government defends policies as Muthuma warns against “default rejection” culture
Speaking on Radio Generation on Wednesday, Muthuma argued that many Kenyans had formed opinions on key government policies without directly interacting with them.
Speaking on Radio Generation on Wednesday, Muthuma argued that many Kenyans had formed opinions on key government policies without directly interacting with them.
Speaking on Friday during a Radio Generation interview, Muthuma said Kenya has made progress in formalising labour migration, with more young people now securing jobs abroad through regulated channels for both skilled and semi-skilled work.
Muthuma described devolution as one of the best ideas in Kenya’s history, adding that several governors have done well in managing county affairs
Muthuma noted that while motivation and incentives for players are important, the team’s victory was not a product of chance or promises but of preparation, commitment, and deliberate government support