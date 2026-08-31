MP Wamuchomba warns against ethnic balkanisation
Wamuchomba said the political class was betraying its constitutional duty to safeguard national unity, and accused some leaders of weaponising ethnicity for short-term political gain.
Wamuchomba said the political class was betraying its constitutional duty to safeguard national unity, and accused some leaders of weaponising ethnicity for short-term political gain.
In a statement released on Sunday, June 8, 2025, Wamuchomba disagreed with calls to eliminate the role.
However, Githunguri MP Gathoni Wamuchomba challenged the intent behind the cash donations, branding them political theatrics.
Wamuchomba has outlined a bold vision for Kenya’s future, centered around empowering local production through cottage industries and affordable utilities.
Wamuchomba also rejected claims that her constituents were antagonistic toward the government during President Ruto’s recent visit to Mt. Kenya.
Githunguri MP Gathoni Wamuchomba says a decision to remove her as the chairperson of the National Assembly's Constitutional Oversight Committee (CIOC) was driven by political motives.