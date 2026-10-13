UNHCR Chief warns refugees cannot depend on humanitarian aid forever
To advance the plan, UNHCR announced a Global Strategy for Self-Reliance to improve refugee access to employment, finance, entrepreneurship and markets
To advance the plan, UNHCR announced a Global Strategy for Self-Reliance to improve refugee access to employment, finance, entrepreneurship and markets
The appeal comes ahead of the seventh Review Conference of the Convention on Certain Conventional Weapons (CCW), due to take place in November in Geneva.
The 93-year-old leader, who has not appeared in public since leaving Cameroon on June 7 for what his office described as a "brief private stay", signed a series of decrees on Monday from Geneva, Switzerland, appointing officials to key military positions and promoting five colonels to the rank of brigadier general.
The debate was requested by Germany, Ireland, the Netherlands, Norway and the United Kingdom, who warned that nearly 500,000 people could face large-scale atrocities if violence in the area continues to escalate.
Despite hopes for progress, ongoing hostilities and deep divisions on territorial demands continue to cast doubt over any immediate breakthrough.
The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) expressed grave concern over the deaths of at least 10 people, as well as widespread reports of looting and destruction of property as security forces moved to contain protests that turned violent.
As missile strikes intensify and the death toll rises, diplomatic efforts by Europe falter, and the US warns of possible airstrikes within two weeks.
For the 2024–2025 period, Kenya’s assessed contribution is $356,510 (about Sh46 million).