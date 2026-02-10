Sports
Kamworor and Yeshaneh to ignite RAK Half Marathon in Valentine’s Day Showdown
On Saturday, February 14, the scenic, speed‑friendly loop of Al Marjan Island will once again become the proving ground for record chasers and history makers.
On Saturday, February 14, the scenic, speed‑friendly loop of Al Marjan Island will once again become the proving ground for record chasers and history makers.
Geoffrey Kamworor was in inspired form as he e.clipsed a strong field to come out victorious at the 2025 Rotterdam Marathon