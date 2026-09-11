Nairobi
Aladwa: ODM will not interfere with Linda Mwananchi rally
The Makadara MP said ODM had no meeting planned for Nairobi on Sunday that would bring its supporters into contact with those attending the Linda Mwananchi even
The Makadara MP said ODM had no meeting planned for Nairobi on Sunday that would bring its supporters into contact with those attending the Linda Mwananchi even
The developments leave ODM facing a three-way political headache in Nairobi, with Babu building support among MPs, Aladwa defending his own claim to the party ticket and Sakaja's possible return under the ODM banner adding another major variable to the contest.
Former CS Moses Kuria has named Makadara MP George Aladwa as his 2027 Nairobi gubernatorial running mate, unveiling a cross-party ticket he says focuses on issues over tribal politics.