Court orders arrest of Juja MP Koimburi over conspiracy charges
In addition to the conspiracy charge, MP Koimburi is also facing a separate charge of publishing false information under the Computer Misuse and Cybercrimes Act.
In addition to the conspiracy charge, MP Koimburi is also facing a separate charge of publishing false information under the Computer Misuse and Cybercrimes Act.
Addressing the media from his hospital bed at Karen Hospital, where he is undergoing treatment, the lawmaker described the ordeal as traumatic and thanked those who intervened and helped save his life.
Milimani Senior Principal Magistrate Robin Ondieki directed The Karen Hospital and Plainsview Hospital in Ruiru to release the MP’s records covering the period between May 26 and May 29, 2025.
The suspects are Grace Nduta, Juja NG-CDF Chairperson Peter Kiratu Mbaru, David Macharia Gatana, and Cyrus Kieru Muhia.
The latest arrest is that of Kanyenya-ini Ward MCA Grace Nduta of Murang’a County.
The three are reportedly close associates of the MP and are accused of abducting him from Full Gospel Ebenezer Church in Mugutha.
The lawmakers spoke on Wednesday after the Chair of the Internal Administration and National Security Committee, Gabriel Tongoyo tabled preliminary findings indicating the MP may have staged his kidnapping.
Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja and DCI boss Amin Mohamed, while addressing the media on Wednesday, said that Koimburi planned the incident with the help of close associates.
Police Spokesperson Muchiri Nyaga confirmed the arrest on Tuesday night, stating that Muhia is the owner of the vehicle that allegedly blocked the MP, leading to his reported abduction.
The officers made visits to the hospital on both Monday evening and Tuesday morning but were unable to gather the necessary information, as Koimburi’s family blocked their access.
Koimburi was found on Monday morning abandoned in a coffee plantation in the Kibichoi area of Kiambu County.
According to his family, the MP is currently receiving treatment at Plainsview Hospital near Ruiru town.
Koimburi was reportedly confronted by individuals thought to be security officers shortly after distributing bursaries at Gachororo Primary School.