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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

George Koimburi

Juja MP Koimburi speaks after abduction saga
News

Juja MP Koimburi speaks after abduction saga

Addressing the media from his hospital bed at Karen Hospital, where he is undergoing treatment, the lawmaker described the ordeal as traumatic and thanked those who intervened and helped save his life.

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