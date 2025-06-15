One dead, several injured in Kawangware blaze
According to police and eyewitnesses, the blaze started on the top floor of a four-storey apartment block.
According to police and eyewitnesses, the blaze started on the top floor of a four-storey apartment block.
The incident occurred on Thursday evening along Third Avenue, just outside a mosque, after two suspects on a motorcycle reportedly snatched a mobile phone from a pedestrian, threatening to stab the victim.
According to reports, the suspect is said to have rushed the woman to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead while receiving treatment after the incident on Tuesday, May 27.
Commander Sedah explained that the operation focused on Munyu Street and Mfangano Street, where the recovered cash was seized from locations known for harboring phone receivers.
Police say four other individuals sustained serious injuries and are receiving treatment at a nearby hospital.