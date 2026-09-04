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Uniform is a symbol of trust! Masengeli to new officers
Deputy Inspector General of Police Gilbert Masengeli reminded the officers that passing out was not the end of their preparation but the start of their professional responsibilities.
Deputy Inspector General of Police Gilbert Masengeli reminded the officers that passing out was not the end of their preparation but the start of their professional responsibilities.
Masengeli said the police would also ensure that Kenyans continue to enjoy their political and civil rights, but warned that those freedoms must be exercised within the limits set by the Constitution.
Addressing residents in Lolmolok, Suguta Ward, Samburu County on Thursday, July 9, Murkomen said the renewed operation will target criminal elements operating in Samburu, West Pokot, Tiaty and Isiolo.