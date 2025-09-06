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Thousands pay respects to Italian designer Giorgio Armani
Members of the public are able to pay their respects this weekend, with his coffin laid out for public viewing at the Teatro Armani at Via Bergognone 59 in the northern Italian city.
Members of the public are able to pay their respects this weekend, with his coffin laid out for public viewing at the Teatro Armani at Via Bergognone 59 in the northern Italian city.
He was the archetype of Italian style and elegance, reimagining men's and women's suits for a modern audience.