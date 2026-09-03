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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Githu Muigai

Former AG questions size of Parliament as Kingi defends Senate
News

Former AG questions size of Parliament as Kingi defends Senate

Speaking during a forum marking 16 years of the 2010 Constitution, Muigai said the Senate was originally conceived as an Upper House that would provide “elderly supervision” over the National Assembly, but politicians altered that arrangement during the constitutional process.

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