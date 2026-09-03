Infographics
List of Nominees for Hero Status
The list features prominent names from politics, education, sports, arts, liberation, peacebuilding and other fields.
The list features prominent names from politics, education, sports, arts, liberation, peacebuilding and other fields.
The nominations form part of a process established under the Kenya Heroes Act No. 5 of 2014, which assigns the National Heroes Council the role of identifying, selecting and facilitating the recognition of people who have made notable contributions to the country.
Speaking during a forum marking 16 years of the 2010 Constitution, Muigai said the Senate was originally conceived as an Upper House that would provide “elderly supervision” over the National Assembly, but politicians altered that arrangement during the constitutional process.