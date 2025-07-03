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Echoes of defiance: Revisiting Saba Saba as new demos loom
Then, under the firm grip of President Daniel Arap Moi, Kenya was a one-party state where dissent was criminalized and political freedom suppressed.
Then, under the firm grip of President Daniel Arap Moi, Kenya was a one-party state where dissent was criminalized and political freedom suppressed.
In a pointed statement, the former prisoners declared that a government responsible for such transgressions has no moral authority to stay in power.