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Manyatta MP Mukunji denies role in deadly Nembure chaos
Mukunji says the accusations are aimed at silencing him for speaking out on issues affecting residents, including alleged police brutality and the regulation of muguka farming.
Mukunji says the accusations are aimed at silencing him for speaking out on issues affecting residents, including alleged police brutality and the regulation of muguka farming.
They praised Kenyans for consistently speaking out when things go wrong and pledged to advocate for bills that would empower citizens to hold their government and leaders accountable.