Sports
Argentina goalkeeper considering retirement after heartbreaking World Cup final
Martinez has earned 67 caps for Argentina and played every minute of the team’s eight World Cup matches, keeping two clean sheets and conceding eight goals.
Martinez has earned 67 caps for Argentina and played every minute of the team’s eight World Cup matches, keeping two clean sheets and conceding eight goals.
Speaking during a television broadcast, Zlatan faulted Belgium's decision to bring on second-choice goalkeeper Senne Lammens after first-choice keeper Thibaut Courtois was forced off injured.