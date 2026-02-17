Kenya names 12-man squad for 2026 Magical Kenya Open
Kenya has named a 12-man squad for the 57th Magical Kenya Open at Karen Country Club in 2026, blending experience and youth as officials target more home players making the cut.
Kenya has named a 12-man squad for the 57th Magical Kenya Open at Karen Country Club in 2026, blending experience and youth as officials target more home players making the cut.
Kenya’s Njoroge Kibugu fired a final-round 64 at Karen Country Club to win the Absa Invitational and secure the inaugural Sunshine Development Tour East Africa Swing Order of Merit title.
The Absa Invitational at Karen Country Club closes the Sunshine Development Tour’s East Africa Swing, with 113 players chasing prize money, South Africa playoff spots and a path to the 2026 Magical Kenya Open.
The Absa Invitational at Karen Country Club brings 113 players from 11 countries into a decisive Sunshine Development Tour leg, with Order of Merit standings and playoff qualification on the line.