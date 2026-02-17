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Ruto: National Government will not take over Nairobi
The President added that he has no plans to take on the role of the governor, and that Nairobi’s leadership under Governor Johnson Sakaja should continue without interference.
The President added that he has no plans to take on the role of the governor, and that Nairobi’s leadership under Governor Johnson Sakaja should continue without interference.
“I have persistently tried to reach the Governor in vain; some of these MPs here will tell you the same thing that he neither picks our phone calls or meets us,” Wanyonyi said,