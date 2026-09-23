Ruto pushes for new global financial order, fairer governance
The President also called for stronger cooperation among countries, saying Africa should not be forced to choose between the East and the West as it pursues its development interests.
The President also called for stronger cooperation among countries, saying Africa should not be forced to choose between the East and the West as it pursues its development interests.
The president recalled expressing doubts about having several vice presidents even before South Sudan became independent, saying he questioned former Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir over how such an arrangement would work.
The Public Service Commission has reviewed draft regulations on removing the Director of Public Prosecutions and set a March 23, 2026 virtual forum to validate the rules after nationwide consultations.
Kenya Pipeline Company is proceeding with a 65% share sale at Sh9 per share, backed by governance changes, minority protections and regional board roles after key legal petitions were dismissed.