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Mombasa County, IEBC launch civic engagement drive to boost voter registration
Presiding over the launch, Erastus Ethekon highlighted a worrying gap in voter registration across Kenya.
Presiding over the launch, Erastus Ethekon highlighted a worrying gap in voter registration across Kenya.
"Nyali Bridge will be closed to all traffic for one hour before the scheduled demolition. Commuters are advised to plan accordingly. All County emergency response personnel on leave have been recalled," said the county authorities