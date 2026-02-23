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Wajir Iftar initiative supports vulnerable households
Wajir Governor Ahmed Abdullahi flagged off 915 tonnes of essential food supplies, including sifted maize, fortified porridge flour, dates, and cooking oil at the county headquarters.
Wajir Governor Ahmed Abdullahi flagged off 915 tonnes of essential food supplies, including sifted maize, fortified porridge flour, dates, and cooking oil at the county headquarters.
Addressing participants at a symposium in Naivasha focused on the Affordable Housing Programme and SHA, CoG Chairman and Wajir Governor Ahmed Abdullahi criticised the Health Ministry and Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale for what he described as excessive interference in county healthcare operations.